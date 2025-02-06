Say What Now? Dad & Fiancée Who Made GoFundMe After Son’s Death Now Accused of Murder, Torture

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

A California father and his fiancée stand accused of abusing, torturing, and ultimately killing the dad’s 4-year-old son — this after the dad allegedly set up a GoFundMe following the child’s death.

Andrew Havrella, 36, and Lacie Fetters, 25, were arrested this Tuesday on suspicion of child assault resulting in death and child abuse, after it was reported that 4-year-old Ryker Havrella passed away in a hospital on December 3, though no official explanation why has been announced.

The case is still being investigated as the county Medical Examiner recorded that Ryker Havrella passed away with an unspecified cause of death, marked as “deferred” while awaiting additional examination results.

Following his son’s passing, Andrew Harvella set up a GoFundMe campaign, writing poignantly, “We lost Ryker in a tragic accident on December 3, 2024. We are absolutely devastated by Ryker’s passing and are struggling to find the funds to cover the cost of the services and end-of-life costs.” As of Thursday, supporters have donated over $6,100 to the cause.

Jail documentation reveals Havrella was released on Wednesday after posting a $100,000 bail; however, Fetters remains detained with bail set at a steep $1.1 million. Fetters has been arraigned, whereas Havrella’s arraignment is scheduled for February 20.

