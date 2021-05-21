Say What Now? ‘Completely Naked’ Minnesota Woman Arrested for Masturbating in Someone Else's Car

A Minnesota woman was arrested last wee, butt naked, after police found her pleasuring herself in a pickup truck that belonged to someone else.

Jennifer Dorit Weber, 35, was “completely naked” when a patrolman found her lying on the floor of an open gold Pontiac SUV “digitally penetrating” herself, according to a statement of probable cause obtained Wednesday by The Smoking Gun.

Weber has been released from jail in Blue Earth County after she was booked for several misdemeanors: indecent exposure, narcotics possession, DWI, and entering a vehicle without the owner’s permission, according to the outlet.

The document noted the woman, who was in detox when the document was filed, “was making nonsensical comments and appeared to be talking to people that were not present” and continued to masturbate while communicating with authorities.

Neither pants nor underwear belonging to Weber were found in the car, but a metal spoon identified as potential drug paraphernalia was, according to the statement.

Throughout the near hour officers tried to get Weber out of the car, she “was making nonsensical statements and continued to masturbate,” according to the document.

Multiple 911 calls came in on the afternoon of May 9 concerning “a naked female walking around and jumping in and out of vehicles at a retail business that sells motor vehicles” in Mankato, about 81 miles southwest of Minneapolis, according to the document.

Weber was brought to a detoxification facility after authorities finally convinced her to exit the car, the owner of which did not give Weber the go-ahead to enter.

