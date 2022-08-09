Say What Now? Burning Body Found Hanging from a Tree in Los Angeles

Los Angeles firefighters found a dead body hanging from a tree near the Griffith Park merry-go-round on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at about 1:03pm PT.

After extinguishing the blaze, the LAFD called for police to investigate the death.

“It’s a death investigation. We’re assisting with body recovery,” an LAFD spokeswoman told the Los Angeles Times.

The age and gender of the deceased were not immediately known, the Fire Department said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers are on their way to the scene.

Story developing…