Say What Now? Britney Spears Deletes Post After She Threatens to Sue Pop Star Halsey Over 'Lucky' Music Video: 'That Was Not Me on My Phone' | www.lovebscott.com

Britney Spears reportedly has deleted her threat to sue Halsey.

Britney Spears deleted the social media post in which she threatened to sue Halsey after she appeared to reference the Toxic pop star’s troubled history in her latest music video.

Shortly after deleting her initial post, Spears said that her previous critique of Halsey’s music video had been “fake news” and claimed: “That was not me on my phone!!! I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it!!!”

Halsey quoted Britney’s post and said: “I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will. You were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me every day.”

Halsey, 29, released a music video for her new song, Lucky. Throughout its nearly four-minute runtime, the singer’s video makes several references to Britney’s turbulent history as well as her own.

In the music video, Halsey samples Britney’s 2000s hit, also titled Lucky. She also seems to find inspiration from Britney’s Toxic music video, in which she went nearly naked underneath a sparkly sheer bodysuit.

In the since-deleted post, the Oops I Did It Again singer wrote: “For obvious reasons I’m very upset about the Halsey video.”

“I feel harassed, violated, and bullied. I didn’t know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all,” she continued.

“I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE,” the post continued. “I’m speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel.”

The music video’s plot follows a young girl idolizing Halsey, who, behind the scenes, is struggling with her relationship and health while replicating several iconic moments from Britney’s history.

At one point, Halsey is shown getting infusions and removing her wig to reveal a shaved head, which she references in the lyrics.

via: RadarOnline.com