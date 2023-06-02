Say What Now? Bam Margera Threatens To Smoke Crack Until He's Dead Unless He Sees Son [Video]

Bam Margera is having a meltdown because he hasn’t seen his son in over two months.

via: Page Six

“I haven’t seen Phoenix in two f–king months,” the former “Jackass” star fumed in a profanity-filled social media rant Thursday that has since been deleted.

“I have to wake up every day, knowing that I probably won’t get to talk to him or see him.”

The 43-year-old former skater alleged Boyd has cut off any contact between him and their son and is blaming his estranged wife, along with his mother and father, April and Phil Margera, for “driving him to drink,” TMZ reports.

Margera even called out his “pep-talking dad” for telling him he’s nothing but “a f–king fat loser piece of s–t drug addict.”

“I’m going to smoke crack with the bums down at the f–king boardwalk until I’m dead unless you deliver me f–king Phoenix. Get to work Nikki, or anyone that wants to help. I want Phoenix,” he threatened in the clip.

Margera last saw his son on March 29, during an in-person visit in California, and has not been permitted from contacting the child through the phone or FaceTime, his lawyer told TMZ.

Boyd’s lawyer said his client “sincerely hopes that Bam can first achieve and then maintain sobriety, for his own good, and for the good of their son” after the video was posted.

“Unfortunately, that’s not how the addictions work. People’s behavior does not drive others to drink,” attorney David Glass told the outlet. “This is a typical defense mechanism, and it shows that Bam may not have learned much in his past addiction’s treatment. You have to take responsibility for your own actions.”

Margera and Boyd parted ways in 2021 — and in September of that year, she requested full custody of their son.

Boyd, 39, filed for legal separation in February, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, saying the decision was “to protect herself and their son.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed through court documents that Boyd is seeking $15,000 per month in child support payments from Margera and has requested sole physical and legal custody of Phoenix.

She added that supervised visitations for their son could be possible if the former celebrity prankster completes a drug and alcohol rehab program.

The documents also reportedly called for spousal support to be paid to her for their almost 10-year relationship.