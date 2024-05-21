Say What Now? 50 Cent Reportedly Sells Diddy Doc To Netflix After Bidding War | lovebscott.com

Well, we didn’t see this coming… we thought he was just joking around.

50 Cent has been hyping up his Diddy documentary for months, and he wasn’t trolling his archenemy, as the project just landed a prestigious new home … TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Fifty’s multi-part documentary about the sexual assault allegations against Diddy was purchased by Netflix.

We’re told there was a massive bidding war over the doc, which was produced through 50’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios, with multiple networks and all of the streaming platforms attempting to land the series.

Ultimately, the big red N emerged the victor … with sources telling TMZ the new Diddy docuseries will hit the streamer sooner than later.

The documentary couldn’t be timelier … the rap mogul was hit with another civil lawsuit Tuesday, with model Crystal McKinney accusing Diddy of sexually assaulting her in 2003.

She came forward after 2016 security footage of Diddy beating on ex Cassie in a hotel hallway surfaced Friday. Cassie previously accused Diddy of abuse and sexual assault last year, and settled out of court one day later.

In his video apology — posted last weekend — Diddy apologized, and called the Cassie incident one of the darkest times in his life.

He’s still facing a handful other sexual assault claims in several different lawsuits … and has denied the accusations.

As for how 50 Cent fits into the saga? The rival rapper has been trolling Diddy amid his legal woes … frequently taking to social media and weighing in on the allegations, as well as the federal raids on the Bad Boy Records founder’s Los Angeles and Miami homes.

The 2 rappers have been at odds for nearly 2 decades … dating back to 2006, when 50 released a diss track called “The Bomb,” in which he alleged Diddy knows who killed Notorious B.I.G.

We reached out to reps for 50 Cent and Netflix … so far, no word back.

via: TMZ