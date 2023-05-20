Say It Ain't So: Jonathan Majors Seen Catching a Flight with Meagan Good Amid Dating Rumors

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good were spotted in public for the first time together after reports surfaced that they were dating.

via Page Six:

The “Lovecraft Country” alum — who is facing ongoing legal trouble — and the “Think Like a Man” actress boarded a flight together from New York City to Los Angeles on Saturday.

In the pics, the pair chatted and held hands as they walked to their destination and also waited in line to grab a bite to eat.

Majors, 33, kept a low profile for the outing, wearing a dark green hoodie, black pants, a baseball cap, and a pair of sunglasses.

The “Cousin Skeeter” alum, 41, seemingly kept herself from attracting a lot of attention by opting to also wear a baseball cap and shades, along with a burgundy T-shirt and black leggings.

Page Six has reached out to both Good and Majors’ reps but did not immediately hear back.

Earlier this month, multiple outlets reported that Good and Majors were dating. Sources told TMZ that their romance was “fairly new,” however, they have “gotten close” over the past few weeks.

One eyewitness even told the outlet that the pair caught a movie together at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles.

Majors’ new relationship comes as he is facing several assault charges following an alleged domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend in Manhattan back in March.

We were really hoping this was just a publicity stunt Jonathan’s team fed to the press. To be honest, we still are — and we hope Meagan’s check for going along with this is fat.