Saweetie Responded To Haters Commenting On Her Rumored Low EP Sales: ‘I Make Music For Pretty B*tches’ [Photos]

Rumors have surfaced regarding Saweetie’s alleged low first-week sales of her latest EP, The Single Life.

The “Don’t Say Nothin’” rapper’s EP, The Single Life is rumored to have moved only 2,000 unit equivalents in its first week of release.

Many are faulting Saweetie’s team for not marketing and promoting the release enough, however, some are faulting Saweetie herself for not doing much press ahead of the EP’s release.

DJ Vlad has since taken to Twitter, suggesting that her sales could’ve proven more fruitful had she agreed to do an interview with him when he reached out.

“If Saweetie did a VladTV interview she would have easily done 10x her first week sales, which was 2000 copies,” said Vlad. “We actually reached out through one of our people and were told ‘she won’t do Vlad.’ Her loss.”

Saweetie later responded, saying, “Actually, I been a big fan & have screen recorded my favorite episodes,” she said. “Here’s one of them. Dates on the top,” she said, revealing a screenshot of an episode featuring Snoop Dogg, “So if anyone ‘reached out’ it wasn’t to me or my team, Dj Vlad. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Saweetie also doesn’t appear to be fazed by the alleged low sales. As part of her “pretty b*tch” brand, the rapper reiterated that her music is meant for a specific audience.

“I make music for pretty b*tches!,” Saweetie said in a tweet. “if you can’t relate i understand.”

It didn’t take long for haters to chime in. One Twitter user, who is also a musician in their own right, replied to the tweet, saying, “Damn I didn’t know it was only 2,000 pretty bitches in the world?”

Saweetie then shared the tweet and included a screenshot of the user’s Spotify page, which revealed they only have one monthly listener.

“I hope all 2,000 support you babes,” she said.

