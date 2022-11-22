Saweetie Remembers Takeoff As A ‘Wonderful Human Being’ And Said His Untimely Death Was ‘Surreal’

Fans have The Single Life on repeat, and Saweetie is in full-fledged promotion mode. The Bay Area star released her latest EP last week, and within hours, she became the talk of social media. Saweetie is no stranger to controversy, especially surrounding the men in her life. However, Saweetie took a moment to give her thoughts on the passing of Takeoff.

via: Uproxx

The rapper’s latest song off the six-track project, “Don’t Say Nothin,” is allegedly a response to Lil Baby, where she raps, ” Look at Twitter for what? What the f*ck! These big mouth-ass blogs and big mouth-ass n****s. Shut the f*ck up.”

However, despite the drama surrounding her and her romantic escapades, Saweetie decided to take a moment to address the passing of Migos rapper Takeoff, the former groupmate, and nephew of her ex-boyfriend Quavo.

In a recent interview, the rapper shared that everything felt “surreal.”

“I feel like the world stopped. He was a wonderful human being,” she said during an interview at Complex. “I mean wonderful, like hella dope. My heart, my condolences go to his family. It’s just really surreal. I feel like Hip Hop is in a really eerie state right now.