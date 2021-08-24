Saweetie And Quavo Reportedly Link Up In New York Months After Dramatic Split

Believe it or not, after their ugly split five months ago, there are rumors going around that Quavo and Saweetie are “quietly” spending time together again.

via: AceShowbiz

According to a music insider, the “My Type” raptress has agreed to meet up with the Migos star after he begged to see her. “Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com.

“Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her,” the source further spills, before adding, “Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.”

Though things seem to be amicable between the exes, the source notes that they are not back together yet. “Nothing is official as of the moment, but don’t be surprised if you hear they’ve reconciled,” so the source claims.

Saweetie and Quavo started dating in September 2018. While their relationship was relatively drama free, rumors swirled earlier this year that they might have split up after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. In March, the 28-year-old raptress confirmed that they indeed had called it quits.

Later in the same month, video surfaced of their physical altercation in an elevator. In the footage, the “Best Friend” femcee appeared to lash out at the “Congratulations” spitter and they grappled over a Call of Duty case. Saweetie tumbled to the floor as her then-boyfriend stood over her. Quavo eventually exited the elevator as his ex gathered herself and got up.

Saweetie later addressed the video, saying that “this unfortunate incident happened a year ago.” She also denied that the physical altercation led to their breakup. “While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” she explained. “I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

Quavo, meanwhile, denied that he ever laid hands on his ex-girlfriend. “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from,” he told TMZ. “I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

Nevertheless, things appeared to turn sour between them as it was reported that Quavo took back the Bentley that he gave his then-girlfriend as a gift in December 2020. He is also believed to have dissed Saweetie in his song.

