Saweetie And GloRilla Shared A Sweet Moment At Billboard’s Women In Music Awards Despite Rumors Of Beef Between Them | lovebscott.com

GloRilla & Saweetie were not shy about showcasing their mutual admiration when they ran into each other backstage at a recent event.

via: Uproxx

In 2022, as GloRilla’s breakout hit “FNF (Let’s Go)” dominated playlists and airwaves, fans breathlessly speculated about which of her fellow rap it-girls would appear on the track’s heavily anticipated remix. When it did come out, they got a surprise: while it had originally been billed to feature Saweetie, the released version instead featured JT of City Girls and Latto.

The abrupt change led to rumors that GloRilla and Saweetie had some behind-the-scenes issue — rumors that GloRilla did her best to brush off later that year. But at last night’s Billboard Women In Music Awards, the two rappers shared a sweet moment backstage that should put the rumors to rest once and for all. In a video making the rounds on social media, GloRilla appears to have noticed Saweetie walking by as she posed for photos. Ditching the shoot, Glo traipses over to intercept Saweetie and they exchange kind words and hugs.

At some point during the night, they also posed for Getty photographer Michael Buckner, resulting in a raft of pics of the pair embracing. It looks like they’re on relatively decent terms, so while there’s still no explanation on why the “FNF” remix didn’t feature Saweetie, perhaps we’ll get another collaboration instead.