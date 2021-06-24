Saweetie Delays Her Debut Album Again In Order To ‘Reconstruct Some Songs’ [Video]

Saweetie was set to release her long-awaited debut album Pretty Bitch Music this week, but the rapper has clarified that she’s not quite ready to release it just yet.

via: Uproxx

When “Best Friend,” Saweetie’s January 2021 single with Doja Cat, leaked early in December of last year, it became apparent that the burgeoning Bay Area star is super particular about her rollout and her sound. That perfectionism has prompted her to push back the release of her long-awaited debut album Pretty B*tch Music after confirming its release date last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Explaining her reasoning in an interview about the upcoming 2021 BET Awards with Big Tigger for Complex, she said, “Pretty B*tch Music was supposed to come out this month, but I was really living with it. And one of my goals is for people to really feel something with every song, so I had to go back and reconstruct some songs. Just know that I’m a perfectionist and it’s on the way.”

Fans who have been waiting for the album have followed a long trail of breadcrumbs leading up to its release, including the aforementioned “Best Friend,” the Jhene Aiko-featuring “Back To The Streets,” “Fast (Motion),” and the Pretty Summer Playlist, Vol. 1 EP made up of collaborations with artists like Bbyafricka and Drakeo The Ruler. Her perfectionism was also revealed through her attendance to an artist development boot camp to ensure her performances are up to snuff whenever the album finally does drop.

Watch Saweetie’s interview with Big Tigger below.

It’s kinda wild that “My Type” came out in 2019 and Saweetie still hasn’t put out here debut album.