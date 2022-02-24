Saweetie Cancels ‘Icy Season’ To Work On Her Album, Which Should Be Out By Summer

Looks like Saweetie fans are going to have to wait a little longer for the album.

via: Uproxx

Saweetie fans have been patiently waiting for her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, for what might seem like forever after she delayed the album multiple times despite having huge hits in “My Type,” “Tap In,” and “Best Friend.” To hold them over, she initially planned to release an EP, Icy Season, in the first quarter of 2022, but now it seems even that plan has changed — but for a good reason. In a new interview with Billboard, the Bay Area rapper explained that she nixed the EP to lock in on finishing the album, which she now says should be out by summer.

She also explains why putting out her debut album has at times seemed such a halting, laborious process. “Sometimes our hit song is bigger than us and we’re just thrown into the game,” she says. “When you get signed, the label wants a hit. They want a return on their investment, which I understand. But it’s important for artists to understand themselves before they start seeking for hits. Because if you don’t know yourself, you don’t know your music.” She also doesn’t want to rush the process, as she feels she did with 2018’s High Maintenance and 2019’s Icy, and doesn’t “want to be safe anymore. Now it’s time to experiment.”

Considering she’s reportedly got a song in Tagalog, as well as Latin collab according to Billboard, it sounds like she’s expanding what the expectations of her album should be. Hopefully, she’s able to meet her own self-imposed deadline and live up to the potential she’s shown over the past few years.

Even without releasing an album, Saweetie is still putting out music.