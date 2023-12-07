Sauce Walka Was Arrested After A High-Speed Chase With Police Ending In A Car Crash

Houston rapper Sauce Walka is free on bond after police say he attempted to flee at a crazy high speed.

via: Uproxx

Sauce Walka was arrested last night (December 6) after leading police on a 130 mph chase which ended when he crashed his vehicle, according to FOX Houston. He’s since been charged with evading arrest according to Houston Chronicle, and was released on a $15,000 bond, per The New York Post. It remains unclear exactly what prompted the chase, but a video on the rapper’s Instagram Story insists that he’s okay.

“I want to tell all my fans that I appreciate y’all for your care and concern,” he says. “I’m good, I’m straight. I made it through a catastrophic accident and the Super Saiyan that I am, I’m still here, I’m good, I’m healthy and will continue to be wealthy. Right now, I’m incarcerated but I should be getting out soon. I’ma drop a video for y’all ’cause I know y’all miss me. And I’ve been working hard so I’ve got some more work I’ma drop for y’all.”

Walka has been a fixture of the Houston underground scene for a little under a decade, releasing a never-ending stream of independently-produced mixtapes, most recently the August release Dat Boy Den in partnership with Empire. Walka had previously pled guilty to deadly conduct after a shooting in 2009, while several members of his label The Sauce Factory were arrested on racketeering charges last December, after he’d previously told local news, “I know we’re not a gang.”

That case could draw attention as one of a slew of cases nationwide in which rap crews have been accused of gang activity, including the ongoing case against Young Thug in Atlanta.