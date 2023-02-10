Sam Asghari Responds To Speculation & Misinformation About Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is addressing recent reports about her well-being.

via: Access

Asghari shared an exclusive statement with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez, revealing that an “intervention did not occur.”

“An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately,” Asghari told Lopez.

The update from Sam comes after multiple reports circled on Thursday about the pop star’s friends being reportedly worried for her. The reports claimed that her inner circle had been so worried that they had planned an intervention for the songstress before it was canceled at the last minute, according to TMZ and People.

The reports come less than a month after deputies received multiple calls from concerned Britney fans, which caused the Ventura County Sheriff’s office to do a welfare check on the star.

The “Toxic” singer addressed the incident on social media on Jan. 26 saying in part, “As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

This recent timeline of events comes just over a year since Britney’s 13-year-long conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

Sam and Britney married last summer on June 9 in an intimate ceremony in California. Sam’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the pair’s nuptials at the time. The duo met on the set of Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016 and have been in a relationship ever since.

Sam has remained a steadfast partner and support for Britney throughout their love story.