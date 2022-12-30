Sam Asghari Claps Back at Fan Theories That He Controls Wife Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is shutting down claims that he is now controlling his wife, Britney Spears, a year after her conservatorship ended.

via Page Six:

When asked if he was “controlling Britney,” he told TMZ on Friday, “No, I don’t even control what we have for dinner.”

“You know, in the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on, so I understand where [fans are] coming from.”

“They’re just being protective. If anything, they’re being good fans,” the model, 28, added.

While Asghari said his wife, 41, is in control of her own life, several fans have shared interesting theories surrounding the “Gimme More” singer’s recent behavior online, sparking the #WhereIsBritney hashtag.After the pop star deactivated her Instagram earlier this month, her husband took to his own account and shared a message about how social media can be “traumatizing.”

“Sometimes it’s good to take a break,” Asghari wrote on his Instagram Stories Dec. 7. “She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times. Thank you to all of her protective fans.”

After Spears reactivated her account, several TikTokers speculated that a body double of the “Toxic” songstress was used in new posts from her and Asghari.

Fans also questioned her newer captions, which were extremely shorter than the lengthy ones she usually posts.

We don’t know what’s going on over in the Spears-Asghari household, but something definitely seems amiss.