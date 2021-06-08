Safaree Samuels Challenges Erica Mena's Request For Primary Custody Of Kids Amid Divorce

Erica Mena is reportedly seeking full custody of their children in divorce from Safaree.

via: AceShowbiz

Safaree Samuels has responded to ex Erica Mena’s divorce filing. In her docs which she filed back in May, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star stated that she’s seeking primary custody of their daughter Saphire and unborn child, though Safaree has made it clear that he wants a joint custody.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Safaree rejects his estranged wife’s request for primary custody. He states in the legal docs that he “wants consistent and uninterrupted parenting and visitation with his kids.”

The reality star also says that he’s willing to give Erica their current home with one condition. He will give up his rights to the property as long as he doesn’t need to do any financial liability. However, Safaree wants to have the cars in addition to all personal property purchased during their year-and-a-half marriage. As for the alimony, he rejects it though he’s willing to pay whatever child support payment that the court requires him to pay.

Erica filed for divorce in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia on May 21, just weeks after revealing that she and her rapper husband are expecting their second child together. In her court documents, the 33-year-old noted that she has “no hope of reconciliation” with Safaree since their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” She also stated that the two of them are currently living in a “bona fide state of separation.”

Erica was seeking a joint legal custody for their daughter, Safire, with her having the one-year-old’s primary physical custody on a temporary and permanent basis. Additionally, she was asking for child support and the exclusive use of their Georgia home. She also wanted Safaree to cover her attorney fees.

We’ll keep you posted as this unfolds.