Safaree Responds To Rumors That He Impregnated Another Woman [Photo]

A rumor hit social media that Safaree Samuels was expecting a child with a woman other than his estranged wife Erica Mena and that was part of the reason why Mena may not have wanted him present while she gives birth.

via: Hot97

Safaree shuts down rumors of impregnating another woman, while his estranged wife, Erica Mena is expecting their second child.

We previously reported that a source close to the couple shared that another woman is too carrying Safaree’s baby. TMZ reported On May 25, Erica filed for divorce. Allegedly, Safaree was caught on camera dancing inappropriately with another woman.

Although the two are getting a divorce, the rumors are untrue. The “Love and Hip-Hop” star made it clear that Erica is the only woman he is expecting a baby with. The rapper writes via his Instagram story, “I have 1 baby about to be born, stop spreading cap..”

The post continued, “only posting because of a dumba*s family member who I just blocked.”

Erica filed for divorce from Safaree back in May. They tied the knot in October of 2019.