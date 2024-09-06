Ryan Garcia to Pay His Ex $23,000 a Month After She Agreed to Drop Restraining Order | www.lovebscott.com

Ryan Garcia’s divorce just got a lot more expensive.

via Complex:

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 26-year-old boxing champion has agreed to pay Andrea Celina Velarde more than $23,000 a month for living expenses. He will also provide up to $20,000 for Velarde’s monthly credit card bill; pay for her 2024 Range Rover expenses; and cover medical, dental, and vision insurance for her and their children.

As part of the agreement, Velarde agreed to rescind a restraining order against Garcia. Velarde filed the protective order request back in July, claiming her estranged husband was “increasingly out of control and erratic.” As reported by TMZ, the woman also provided the court with text messages in which Garcia allegedly threatened to put “a hit” on her family.

“It’s f****** WAR …,” read Garcia’s purported texts. “I want to murder your … Brother. I can’t wait. We are going to kill him… I’ll kill your dad and your brother at the same time.”

Velarde also accused Garcia of relentlessly harassing her on social media and threatening to release their sex tapes.

Under that temporary order, the boxer was prohibited from coming within 100 feet of Velarde and their two kids.

The former couple welcomed their daughter, Bela, in 2020 and son, Henry, in late 2023. Just hours after their son was born, Garcia announced his decision to divorce Velarde.

“As we move forward, my focus remains on the health and wellbeing of our two beautiful kids,” he wrote in a deleted social media post. “They are and always will be my first priority. I’m fully committed to working together with Drea to make sure our children’s needs and best interests always guide our path forward. I believe our devotion to our children is rock solid, and I trust that together, we will continue to provide them with the love, support, and stability they deserve.”

The parents have also agreed to have joint physical custody of their kids; however; Andrea will get primary custody.

Garcia also shares a 5-year-old daughter, Riley, with his ex Catherine Gamez.

