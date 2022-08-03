Rumors Are Swirling About The Death Of HBO Max And People Are Freaking Out About Their Favorite Shows [Photos]

Hollywood is abuzz with speculation approaching Warner Bros. Discovery’s first quarterly earnings since becoming the nation’s No. 2 entertainment giant on Thursday.

via: Uproxx

Warner Bros. merged with Discovery in April, and CEO David Zaslav is expected to lay out plans for how the two companies will function going forward. The word on the street, as per Deadline, isn’t good. First, there was the unprecedented news that they were shelving two films either already completed or nearing completion: Batgirl and Scoob!: Haunted Holiday. Now there’s talk of mass layoffs, especially with HBO Max’s original content. Nothing is official yet, but people are already worrying about the fate of their favorite shows.

Since its launch in the summer of 2020, HBO Max has distinguished itself as arguably the most diverse streamer. On top of HBO content, there’s plenty of movies, classic films, Looney Tunes, selections from the Criterion Collection, Studio Ghibli, etc., etc. And then there’s their original programming, independent of HBO, including such beloved shows as The Flight Attendant, Hacks, Minx, The Staircase, Station Eleven, and And Just Like That…

Perhaps all these shows will be fine. But people are still freaking out.

Without the HBO Max development team, you don't get: Station Eleven

Hacks

Minx

Love Life

The Flight Attendant

Peacemaker

Our Flag Means Death https://t.co/VtLSMzBnDV — Alex Rabinowitz (@alexrab) August 3, 2022

In the span of two years: raised by wolves, station eleven, Tokyo vice, the staircase, love life, the flight attendant, hacks, the sex lives of college girls, peacemaker, and minx is how many good quality scripted shows they’ve produced. This is completed and total bullshit. https://t.co/4JhGRc8PPq — The Ace Face (@TruthsandLies14) August 3, 2022

TITANS, GOSSIP GIRL, SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS, HARLEY QUINN, AND PLL ORIGINAL SIN NEED TO STAY WITH ME pic.twitter.com/xupyf9tVP8 — ceo of kory • JAYVAN DAY (@korysverse) August 3, 2022

Hacks, Our Flag Means Death, The Flight Attendant, Peacemaker, Gossip Girl, Julia, Sex Lives of College Girls and Minx stans realising that their favourite shows will probably get cancelled if the rumours about HBO Max being retooled are true pic.twitter.com/jgWjKUBfMd — Huncrweo (@huncrweo) August 3, 2022

hbo max has been the best streaming service. hacks, harley quinn, the flight attendant, minx, peacemaker, the other two … etc. are all under the hbo max originals banner https://t.co/qGOzhH7Sa4 — alex (@alex_abads) August 3, 2022

HACKS, THE OTHER TWO, TSLOCG, AND MINX STAY WITH ME ???? https://t.co/8nflTefjBv — carey (@brokebackstan) August 3, 2022

Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly making public their Q2 earnings on Thursday. Word about where the newly merged company is headed may follow soon thereafter. In the meantime, say a little prayer for the streamer that has both the Gossip Girl reboot and the cinema of François Truffaut.