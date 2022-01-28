Rumor That Kanye West Is Telling People Pete Davidson Has AIDS Called ‘Nonsense’ [Photo + Video]

A rumor started that Kanye was allegedly spreading unfounded rumors that Pete Davidson is gay and has AIDS.

via: Complex

This week, DJ Akademiks alleged the Donda 2 artist has been (in Ak’s words) “telling everybody within an earshot of himself” that Davidson has AIDS. Akademiks further alleged he’s received claims of Ye “trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS” from several sources.

In a report shared Friday, TMZ cited “sources close to” Davidson (who’s been linked with Kim Kardashian for some time now) as having backed up Akademiks’ claims, adding that “mutual friends” of Davidson and Ye have been “confused and disturbed” by the alleged rumor. Meanwhile, a source “close to” Ye told the publication that the allegation of him spreading any such rumor is “nonsense.”

Complex has reached out to reps for Ye and Pete Davidson for additional comment and will update this post accordingly.

This month, Ye (who’s recently made headlines alongside actress/artist/Forbidden Fruits co-host Julia Fox) linked up with the Game for “Eazy,” a track that notably includes the much-discussed “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass” line. The jab is followed by an ad-libbed “who?”

Attention of the music-focused variety has since turned to the Donda sequel, which Complex previously confirmed was in progress by way of exclusive comments from Steven Victor. This week, Ye said the new album (executive produced by Future) will arrive on Feb. 22.