Rough Times: Kim Zolciak Selling Her Wigs for Up to $2.7K Each During Financial Woes

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s divorce war seems to have been triggered by financial woes.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum is selling off her prized possessions, including her signature blonde wigs, which fans have come to know from the hit reality show.

But to become an owner will cost a pretty penny — Zolciak is selling her blonde tresses for up to $2,750 a pop on her online storefront, The Biermann’s Closet.

The seven available wigs, which all vary in length, style, and color, start at $1,500.

The Bravolebrity and former NFL star Kroy Biermann both filed for divorce earlier this month, listing April 30 as the date of their separation.

While an official reason for the shock split remains unknown, reports suggest that the marriage crumbled due to the couple’s ongoing financial troubles.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” star has worn wigs for years, and told fans on social media that it’s “just easier” to opt for a wig because she “can’t imagine sitting in hair and makeup for two hours a day.”

Zolciak’s money-making venture comes just days after Biermann accused her of having a gambling problem, which he claims has “financially devastated” the family.

The former NFL player requested Zolciak to undergo a psychological evaluation because of the “compulsions” she’s presented, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Zolciak has allegedly been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance,” he claims in docs, and “this compulsion has financially devastated the parties.”

He further alleged that “[Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling” that she cannot properly take care of their four minor children: Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

Zolciak is also mom to Brielle, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, from previous relationships. Kroy adopted Zolciak’s daughters when they were minors.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Zolciak and Biermann owe the IRS more than $1 million, according to TMZ.

Legal documents obtained by the outlet reveal the couple, who wed in 2011, owes $1.1 million for unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018.

Zolciak, 44, and Biermann, 37, also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes for 2018, according to the report.

Earlier this year, Zolciak and Biermann’s Georgia mansion entered foreclosure before being put up for auction in February after they had defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the home in 2016.

She previously had denied the Alpharetta estate was in foreclosure, telling “haters,” “I’m here until I f–king want to move out. ‘Til I decide I don’t want to live here anymore.”

The pair eventually figured out a workaround to be able to keep their plush pad.