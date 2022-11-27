Roddy Ricch Posts Receipts Proving He Earned $500,000 for Festival Performance [Photo]

Roddy Ricch is putting his money where his mouth is.

via: Uproxx

Roddy Ricch released Feed Tha Streets III on November 18, and then subsequently helped feed grocery shoppers in Los Angeles. The multiplatinum rapper provided further proof that his bank account is well-fed over the weekend.

A clip has been circulating online from The Joe Budden Podcast in which Roddy asks the crew how much they’d offer him to perform. Budden clarified that his hypothesis applied to hypothetically booking Roddy for a festival and lobbed $125,000. “That’s crazy. I’d hang up on you,” Roddy responded, sharing that his festival rate is $500,000. He posted his receipt from Governors Ball as a since-expired Instagram Story that showed he was owed a $50,000 deposit one month before the festival and $450,000 within two days of his performance.

Roddy Ricch backs up $500K show claim by posting the receipts ?https://t.co/52WCdDJySr pic.twitter.com/WUs7yQbmZM — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 26, 2022

Unfortunately, Roddy never took the stage at this June’s Governors Ball in New York City because he was arrested on gun charges. TMZ reported at the time that Roddy and his team “were stopped at a security checkpoint … and according to law enforcement sources, officers say they found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle he was taking to the show,” plus nine rounds of ammunition and a large capacity magazine. Days later, the outlet additionally relayed that Roddy had been released from custody and was not facing any charges.

Roddy served as the opener on Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache Tour from September 10 to November 15.