Roddy Ricch Granted Joint Custody of Son, After Bitter Court Battle | lovebscott.com

Last year, Roddy Ricch declared he wanted to be granted joint custody of the child he shares with his ex-girlfriend Alexandra Kiser.

Responding to the petition, Kiser asked the court to find that Ricch [real name: Rodrick Wayne Moore] was the father to her son. In addition, she asked for primary custody of the child and $20k per month in child support.

In court documents, Kiser accused the rapper of being an absent father who spends more time abusing a sedative called Promethazine than hanging with his kid.

Kiser said that the rapper allegedly tried to throw her and their kid out of the home he pays for. In court documents, she claimed the artist cut her off financially despite making over $10 million last year.

TMZ reports, Ricch and Kiser have reached a custody agreement for their 3-year-old son … finally putting an end to their parental tug-o-war.

“The Box” rapper will have joint legal custody and is getting physical custody of the kid for a couple days each week from Tuesdays to Thursdays.

He also has to pay Alexandra $8K a month in child support … on top of their son’s private school tuition, medical bills, any special-needs therapy, and additional extracurricular activities.

Roddy also agreed to pay $37,500 for Alexandra’s legal bills, and will need to fork over another $1K in a monthly stipend for her to get a car.

His attorney, Samantha Spector, negotiated the terms of the settlement, which was filed Friday in L.A. County.