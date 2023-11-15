  1. Home
  2. News

Rod Wave’s Show In Washington, DC Was Reportedly Struck By A Wave Of Car Break-Ins — Although It Was Way Less Than 200 [Photos]

November 15, 2023 11:12 AM PST

When Rod Wave’s “Nostalgia” tour blitzed through D.C., some car thieves did too … hitting the parking lot at Capital One Center.

via: Uproxx

Over the weekend’s tour stop in Washington, DC, parking lots around Capital One Arena were hit by a wave of car break-ins, resulting in a spate of tweets from attendees about their damaged vehicles. However, initial reports may have inflated the numbers somewhat; while there was an unusually high number of break-ins, it was nowhere near the reported figure of 200. (Yet another reminder to never take SayCheeseTV at face value.)

According to Newsone, a police spokesperson confirmed that “around 10” cars were broken into, with local reporters noting that in at least two cases, guns were stolen from the vehicles in question.

DC police have reported a surge in car-related crimes recently that even almost impacted President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden. A Secret Service agent said he fired at a would-be robber who tried to break into her car.

Meanwhile, Nostalgia turned out to be the Florida rapper’s fourth No. 1 album, hanging onto the top spot for two weeks despite negative reception from critics and abuse allegations that curtailed his promotional cycle. If “cancel culture” can’t stop him, these break-ins will probably only be a minor setback too.

Share This Post

Tags:Rod WaveWashington DC