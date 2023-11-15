Rod Wave’s Show In Washington, DC Was Reportedly Struck By A Wave Of Car Break-Ins — Although It Was Way Less Than 200 [Photos]

When Rod Wave’s “Nostalgia” tour blitzed through D.C., some car thieves did too … hitting the parking lot at Capital One Center.

via: Uproxx

Over the weekend’s tour stop in Washington, DC, parking lots around Capital One Arena were hit by a wave of car break-ins, resulting in a spate of tweets from attendees about their damaged vehicles. However, initial reports may have inflated the numbers somewhat; while there was an unusually high number of break-ins, it was nowhere near the reported figure of 200. (Yet another reminder to never take SayCheeseTV at face value.)

Over 200 cars were reportedly broken into last night at Rod Wave’s concert in D.C pic.twitter.com/K2Frke4TAH — SAY CHEESE! ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 13, 2023

After a dope night at the Rod Wave concert my car gets broken into man. Mfs pathetic. Trynna not let the shit blow me fr. I just got my car out the shop too. pic.twitter.com/rkUUejcQkx — Zay? (@ZAYYYTHEGOAT) November 13, 2023

They got me too. After the concert, I got back to my car and saw the damages. About 5-7 other cars on the same street I was on were destroyed also. ? pic.twitter.com/DTzhyRtRJL — 410’s Finest? (@410s_finestcap) November 13, 2023

According to Newsone, a police spokesperson confirmed that “around 10” cars were broken into, with local reporters noting that in at least two cases, guns were stolen from the vehicles in question.

Police officers are taking numerous reports of THEFTS FROM AUTOS in #DowntownDC in the past few hours. This includes: 900 blk H St NW, 800 I St NW, 600 F St NW, 600 E St NW, 600 Mass Ave NW, 600 H St NW. Guns were stolen from two autos.#ChinatownDC #MountVernonTriangleDC… pic.twitter.com/njjBJpLOr4 — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) November 13, 2023

DC police have reported a surge in car-related crimes recently that even almost impacted President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden. A Secret Service agent said he fired at a would-be robber who tried to break into her car.

Meanwhile, Nostalgia turned out to be the Florida rapper’s fourth No. 1 album, hanging onto the top spot for two weeks despite negative reception from critics and abuse allegations that curtailed his promotional cycle. If “cancel culture” can’t stop him, these break-ins will probably only be a minor setback too.