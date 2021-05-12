The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Is Inducting Jay-Z, LL Cool J And Tina Turner In 2021 [Video]

JAY-Z will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this fall. The organization’s CEO and President Greg Harris announced the 2021 class of inductees on Wednesday (May 12).

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has officially announced its roster of 2021 inductees, and the list is chock full of legendary artists. But what’s great about this year’s offering is that it is full of diverse musicians who might fall into any genre, including rap and R&B, and by proxy is expanding the definition of who qualifies for the honor. This year, Jay-Z will be entering into its ranks, along with fellow rap icon LL Cool J, and the inimitable Tina Turner.

Other, more traditionally “rock” acts like Foo Fighters will also be inducted, along with The Go-Go’s, singer and legendary songwriter Carole King, Todd Rundgren, Clarence Avant, Billy Preston, Randy Rhodes, Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron, and Charley Patton.

The induction ceremony for this year will take place on October 30 at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This year marks the 36th annual induction ceremony. It will broadcast on HBO and stream on HBO Max later on.

Check out the official category designations for the artists below, and make sure to congratulate Jay-Z on his rock and roll credentials if you see him.

Performer Category

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Jay-Z

Carole King

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Clarence Avant

Musical Excellence Award

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhodes

Early Influence Award

Kraftwerk

Gil Scott-Heron

Charley Patton

