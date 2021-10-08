The Rock Is Apparently A Rapper Now, Thanks To His Verse On Tech N9ne’s New Single, ‘Face Off’ [Video]

Dubbed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the “greatest workout anthem ever,” the new track, titled “Face Off,” is by Tech N9ne and features the on-screen hunk alongside rappers King Iso and Joey Cool.

via: Uproxx

Okay, so yes, technically The Rock “raps” on “You’re Welcome,’ from Disney’s Moana soundtrack (in character as a Polynesian demigod, no less), and he did appear on Wyclef Jean’s 2000 single, “It Doesn’t Matter,” to do some of his signature smack-talk at the height of the WWE’s “Attitude” era. But on Tech N9ne’s new single “Face Off,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, wrestler, actor, action star, and world-class fitness motivator, actually raps. It’s … not bad? I mean, obviously, don’t quit your day job (or hurt me for saying so), but … we’ve heard worse.

Pumped (& humbled) to drop MY 1ST RAP SONG with my brothers, the GOAT @TechN9ne? @therealkingiso & #joeycool Honored to add some Rock gasoline???? to their FIRE? Im excited for you to hear this song, I think you’re gonna dig it…#FACEOFF ???????

DROPS TOMORROW!!! pic.twitter.com/4r4pkb7V4j — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 8, 2021

After the track kicks off with some expected lightspeed tongue-twisting from Tech and his Strange Music cohorts Joey Cool and King Iso, The Rock, credited here as Dwayne Johnson, comes in with his own tough-talking bars, daring challengers to “bring Drama to the King Brahma,” boasting at the end that he nailed his verse in one take.

If he ever did decide to commit to music full-time (or at least, what constitutes full-time for future superheroes and former riverboat captains) The Rock wouldn’t be the first actor to jump into a music career. He would, however, be one of the biggest movie stars to do so, after appearing in the aforementioned Disney favorite Jungle Cruise and anchoring the upcoming Black Adam movie for DC Comics. For what it’s worth, even John Cena, who now shares a Fast And Furious role with his fellow former wrestling star, did it the other way around, using a Slim Shady-esque ring persona that included, yes, his own rap album.

Broooo @TheRock dropping bars with @TechN9ne is Beeeeyooonndddd Epic ???? https://t.co/3oonGbdzM7 — Young Deuces | Giannis of Podcasting (@Young_Deuces) October 8, 2021