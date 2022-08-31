The Rock Allegedly Brings His Own Food To Eat At Restaurants Because He Is The Rock [Video]

Being Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may come with endless perks, but it sure does include its fair share of discipline and commitment.

via: Uproxx

Dwayne Johnson, or Mr. The Rock himself, is known for many things: his giant arms, his ability to crush any role he takes on, and his friendship with Kevin Hart. But recently, he has been more and more open about his straight-up bizarre eating habits, which is certainly respectable but still a little curious. It makes sense: the actor was a WWE wrestler for many years and his public image is a huge part of what makes him THE Rock, as opposed to a pebble or something along those lines.

Recently, writer/director Stephen Merchant, who worked with Johnson on 2019’s Fighting With My Family, opened up about Johnson’s work ethic when it comes to eating his own meals. While appearing on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Show, Merchant recalled an interesting approach that Johnson has when it comes to eating out. “I think someone told me, maybe he told me, that when he goes for dinner with friends he has to take his food to the restaurant and have them heat it up because it’s such a structured diet he has to have,” the director explained.

Not only is his life structured around what he eats, but it’s also important for him to eat certain things at certain times. Merchant recalled a time when he was meeting with Johnson before one of his WrestleMania events when he learned of just how strict the actor is when it comes to his eating plan.

“I do remember having a meeting with him just in Texas just before WrestleMania and we were having a meeting about the movie and his alarm would go off at like 3:17 p.m. and he would go to the fridge and there would be turkey and rice with ‘3:17 p.m.’ written on it and he would microwave it,” Merchant explained. “It was so regimented.” Why he didn’t just round up to 3:20 or down to 3:15 we will never know, but he certainly has his schedule down.

Johnson also loves sharing his various “cheat day meals” so we know that he has got this schedule down to a science and even has some fun with it. Maybe he really just likes 3:17 pm?