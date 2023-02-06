Robert Glasper Acknowledged Chris Brown Getting Big Mad After Glasper Won A Grammy Over Him [Photos]

Chris Brown showed his ass last night after losing a Grammy.

via: Uproxx

In the Best R&B Album category at the 2023 Grammy Awards last night (February 5), Robert Glasper won for Black Radio III. One of the albums he beat for the award is Chris Brown’s Breezy (Deluxe), and Brown made it clear he wasn’t happy about the loss. In the first of a string of social media posts about it last night, Brown wrote, “Bro who the f*ck is this? Yall playing [crying laughing emojis] who da f*ck is this?”

Chris Brown throws rage fit on Instagram following his #GRAMMYs loss. pic.twitter.com/9zQuYkZCeQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 5, 2023

Since then, Glasper has offered a subtle reaction to Brown.

Glasper hasn’t directly respond to Brown’s posts, but he did acknowledge he’s at least aware of them via a retweet. A Twitter user shared an XXL tweet about a news post covering the situation, reading, “JUST IN: Chris Brown asks ‘Who the f**k is Robert Glasper’ after Robert beats Chris for Best R&B Album at 2023 Grammy Awards #GRAMMYs: ‘BRO WHO THE F**K IS THIS?’” In the Glasper-retweeted post, the user added, “Ha congratulations to my mf cousin @robertglasper y’all better do a lil research around here …”

Ha congratulations to my mf cousin @robertglasper y’all better do a lil research around here … https://t.co/RXx9XPVL6o — ??igDawgTalk ? (@DaRealistNBG) February 6, 2023

As for what the user meant by that part about research, they’re presumably referring to Glasper’s recent self-deprecating social media post of a graphic that reads, “Who the f*ck is Robert Glasper.” On Instagram, Glasper wrote, “It’s been brought to my attention that y’all have questions about Who TF is Robert Glasper! If y’all have questions, I have answers. Check out my stories to play along!”