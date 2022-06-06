Rob Kardashian Accuses Blac Chyna of Trying to Get Out of Alleged Revenge Porn Lawsuit Agreement

Rob Kardashian is accusing Blac Chyna of trying to back out of their agreement pertaining to her revenge porn lawsuit.

via Complex:

Kardashian’s lawyers claimed in court docs filed Monday that they agreed he would help her get out of another lawsuit involving both of them, in exchange for dropping her suit against him. Rob alleges Chyna is attempting to move forward with her revenge porn lawsuit, so his attorneys are asking the court to enforce their agreement.

“At best, Chyna’s belated repudiation of the parties’ settlement agreement is a strategy to exact monies from Rob at the eleventh hour,” Melissa Lerner, an attorney for Kardashian, wrote in an affidavit, per Page Six. “At worst, it is a tactic deliberately intended to interfere with Rob’s preparation for trial and prejudice his ability to fully and fairly present his defense. Such outrageous conduct should not be counseled.”

Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani responded in a statement by alleging that Kardashian “violated California law” by making details surrounding the settlement publicly known.

“Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions,” Ciani told TMZ. “Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media.”

California passed a law in 2013 which forbids an individual from sharing sexually explicit images with others without the person’s consent. Ciani accused Rob of violating this law when he leaked her nude photos online. These images resurfaced in Chyna’s $100 million defamation lawsuit against Rob, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kris and Kylie Jenner, as part of the latter’s defense that Rob and his ex-fiancé needed to be together in order for there to be a second season of their reality show.

Last month, Chyna was denied any monetary damages after a jury ruled in favor of the Kardashians and Jenners.

“Regarding the earlier trial in April 2022, a Los Angeles jury soundly rejected Rob’s testimony that Chyna had physically abused him,” Ciani said. “The jury found that Chyna, in fact, had not physically abused Rob.”

Pilot Jones filed a lawsuit against Rob and Chyna in 2017 for defamation and cyberbullying after the two allegedly accused him of selling photos of himself making out with his ex-girlfriend.

Jones alleges Kardashian and Chyna also outed him as bisexual and shared his phone number and email address on social media, which brought about angry messages and death threats. He claims the situation almost lead to him suicide. Jones is asking for an unspecified amount in damages.

At this point they’ve been in court longer than they ever were together.