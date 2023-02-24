Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Draw 103 FCC Complaints

Rihanna made her grand return to the big stage with her performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show – with 113 million tuning in to watch.

via: Bleacher Report

The Federal Communications Commission received 103 complaints about the Super Bowl LVII broadcast, according to TMZ Sports, and nearly all of them concerned Rihanna’s halftime performance.

Many of the complaints said that Rihanna’s lyrics and performance “were way too sexualized,” per TMZ Sports.

“I don’t care what someone worships but children shouldn’t be exposed to pornography and as an adult I don’t wish to see it,” one viewer wrote. “… Where has decency gone? How about respect for others and self?”

Most of the complaints were directed toward Rihanna’s background dancers. Some viewers said they felt the dancers made gestures that “were patently offensive and completely inappropriate for children,” per TMZ Sports.

The Super Bowl halftime show was Rihanna’s first live performance since the 2018 Grammys, and the majority of the feedback was positive with the likes of LeBron James, J.J. Watt and Donovan Mitchell praising the show.