A Rihanna Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Looks Nothing Like Her And It’s Bad [Photos]

Madame Tussauds has been mocked for the “world’s worst” celebrity waxwork with fans demanding to “melt it immediately.”

via: Uproxx

Just last month, Rihanna was bestowed with the honor of being named a “National Hero of Barbados.” The country just declared independence from the British Monarchy and at the presidential inauguration, Prime Minister Mia Mottley said “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions and to do credit wherever you shall go.” Slay Ri-Ri!

So then why is Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Berlin mad at her?? You’d have to figure that they have to be following the new look Rihanna’s wax figure is sporting at the museum. Dubbed the “Christmas VIP” look, it bears a very odd resemblance to the star at best.

It’s a strange look to say the least. And even though Rihanna has had her share of different hairstyles with bangs, this one seems…new. If you look closely, her tattoos do seem to be in the right place. But considering Madame Tussauds sketchy track record with pop and hip-hop stars in the past, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Their Nicki Minaj wax figure that they unveiled in 2020 was an aberration. Ditto for an attempt at Ariana Grande in 2019. And who can forget 2017’s sullying of Beyoncê?!

Of course Rihanna’s fans are none too pleased. Rest assured, they’ll make sure that nobody ever forgets this hack job. Because the internet remembers everything.

i’m so sick of seeing that ugly ass rihanna wax figure… somebody go turn the heat up at madame tussaud’s right quick pic.twitter.com/kJ1cK7I05I — zeldin ? (@sirzeldin) December 19, 2021

Just saw Rihanna's wax figure by Madame Tussauds & I… ??? How is that Rihanna?? pic.twitter.com/jrrPqGwnJ7 — April (@avril4799) December 17, 2021

That horrible wax figure of Rihanna really made headlines here, they should fire whoever did that..?? — Cu?te$$ ? (@rihtrospect) December 22, 2021

Rihanna joins the likes of actress Nicole Kidman and former German chancellor Angela Merkel at the Madame Tussauds Berlin branch, which opened in 2008.