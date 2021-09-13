Rihanna Shares Teaser and Reveals Performance Lineup for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 [Video]

Rihanna recently announced the third edition of her Savage X Fenty show, coming to Amazon Prime Video on September 24.

via: Complex

In addition to the teaser clip, available below via Instagram, the full performers lineup for the Anti artist’s latest immersive experience was also unveiled. Fans can expect performances from Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah.

Those confirmed to be making special appearances include Adriana Lima, Aleali May, Alek Wek, Alva Claire, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Poarch, Eartheater, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Gottmik, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Joan Smalls, Jojo T. Gibbs, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Lucky Blue Smith, Lauren Wasser, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Princess Gollum, Raisa Flowers, Sabrina Carpenter, Soo Joo Park, The Symone, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens, and more.

As previously announced, the new collection will also be available to buy on the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 launch day via the Amazon Fashion Store and the Savage X Fenty site.

As expected, what we know so far about Vol. 3 confirms that it will once again best itself. The 2021 edition follows last year’s similarly star-stacked that counted Roddy Ricch, Willow, Rico Nasty, Paris Hilton, Bad Bunny, and more among its roster of special appearances.

The first Savage X Fenty show memorably took place in 2019 and was shot in front of a live audience at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The second, titled Vol. 2, was filmed over a few days in September 2020 in an empty Los Angeles Convention Center. “Being in lockdown, all you have is really yourself — your mind, your own thoughts, your imagination — and it forces a lot of creative out of a lot of people,” Rih told The New York Times last year about prepping a pandemic fashion show. “You come up with incredible material because you’re forced to be with yourself.”

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 streams on Amazon Prime Video 9/24.