Rihanna Reminds The World How Good She Smells As Celebrities Reveal Their Bathing Habits [Photo + Video]

Rihanna knows how to market.

via: Uproxx

In recent days, there has been a fascination with celebrities and their bathing habits. It started towards the end of July, when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed that they only bathe their children when “you can see the dirt on them.” Fellow celebrity couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard revealed they share a similar philosophy, with Bell saying, “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up.”

Famous people like Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, and The Rock have all since declared that they are regular bathers. Now, on a related note, Rihanna is reminding the world how good she smells: Yesterday, she shared a montage of celebrities noting how good she smells and the clip features people like Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Jennifer Lawrence, and many others.

“Just sayin’,” Rihanna captioned her post.

Rihanna’s tweet likely has more to do with her recently released first Fenty fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, than it does the current fascination with celebrity bathing, but the timing is too perfect to ignore.

As for the perfume, it went on sale today, and unsurprisingly, it has already sold out. Interested parties can sign up to be notified when it’s back in stock, though, so learn more about that here.

Congrats RiRi on the success of Fenty Parfum.