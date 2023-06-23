Rihanna Is No Longer Savage X Fenty’s CEO, But She’s Confident That Her Replacement Will ‘Take Business To An Even Higher Level’

Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty has a new CEO.

via: Uproxx

B*tch better have some free time. Rihanna has made work-life balance look easy as she’s juggled her many business ventures with motherhood. But with a second baby on the way, the “Work” singer seems to be looking to lighten up her load. According to Vogue, the mogul has stepped down from her position as Savage X Fenty’s CEO.

In conversation with the outlet, Rihanna shared that she was proud of what she accomplished as the head honcho. “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer,” said the star.

Although she will be hanging up her satin robe, she’s confident that her replacement, Hillary Super, will only continue to push the company further, saying, “I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Super also shared a comment with the publisher, saying, “I’m thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family. The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring.”