Rihanna Drops A Limited Edition ‘Game Day’ Savage X Fenty Collection Ahead Of Her Superbowl Performance [Photo]

Rihanna is set to hit the halftime stage at the 2023 Super Bowl LVII, which will be held on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

via: Uproxx

Super Bowl LVII will be held on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona, and for this year’s halftime show, billionaire and pop icon Rihanna is scheduled to perform. Ahead of her performance, the singer decided to tease her forthcoming halftime performance with a “Super Bowl-inspired” Savage x Fenty collection, according to Vogue.

On Sunday (January 8), Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage x Fenty released a limited-edition collection of football-inspired styles. Titled “Game Day,” the sports-themed line features an assortment of 17 sporty styles, including varsity jerseys, hoodies, sweatpants, boxers, and more. The special issue Super Bowl-inspired fashions will be available in various sizes, ranging from XXS to 4X, and are priced between $25 and $90, Vogue reports.

One of the most notable (and probably the most highly coveted) pieces is the brown LVII cropped jersey, which is presumably inspired by the color of a football. Additionally, the “Lift Me Up” singer will launch a special three-day “Game Day” pop-up shop, where customers can participate in Super Bowl-style photo ops and giveaways in Los Angeles from January 27 to January 29.

The singer reportedly has a documentary about her comeback performance with Apple TV+ in the works.

“There is a massive appetite for everything to do with Rihanna, especially as this will be her major return to the stage for the first time in years. She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now she is returning to pop as a mum,” a music insider told The Sun.