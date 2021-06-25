Rihanna Covers Up Matching Shark Tattoo That She Got With Drake [Photos]

Covering that tattoo must have taken some work, work, work, work, work.

via: The Blast

The ‘Umbrella’ singer was spotted out in New York City on Wednesday with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and by the looks of it she has completely covered up the camouflage style shark on her left ankle. Many of the singer’s fans pointed out the change after the paparazzi snapped photos of her walking in NYC. As you know, the singer received the shark tattoo back in 2016, and Drake has the same matching tattoo on his forearm.

The camo-shark body art reportedly represented a “significant milestone” for the couple at the time, who dated on and off from 2009 to 2016. The tattoo was supposed to be inspired by a stuffed animal that the rapper held in a photo he posted, congratulating her on the night of the 2016 MTV Music Awards.

Whao. Rihanna covered her shark tattoo with Drake. She def moves on ? pic.twitter.com/btn0IAXvWB — dodo (@Doriane_rsmd) June 24, 2021

?? “Rihanna covered her matching shark tattoo with Drake and fans don't know how to feel” by @etalkCTV https://t.co/swanyGbDp3 — ? Grant Swanson (@GrantSwanson88) June 25, 2021

Rihanna first debuted the body ink in September of the same year, and the rapper appeared not long after with the same tattoo on his right forearm.

Fans pointed out that the shark is now covered by a crown, which was visible above the top strap of her open-toe heel in the pictures. In the photos, the 33-year-old singer was sporting a fuzzy pink bucket hat, necklace, and a white bag. Of course, fans went nuts over the covering up of the tattoo, possibly holding on to hope that the two might get back together.

“Y’all Rihanna covered Drake’s shark tattoo and I am simply NOT okay,” one person wrote. Another added, “Rihanna covered up the matching tattoo she had with drake lmao don’t nobody feel my pain I promise.”

It should be noted, Rihanna seems to be head over heels for her new beau, A$AP Rocky, and there are no signs she is getting back together with Drake. Plus, there is no reason to believe she covered it for any other reason but the fact that they are no longer together. Rocky broke his silence on the new relationship to GQ saying, “[Life is] so much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” adding, “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

According to multiple reports, Rihanna is “very happy dating A$AP” because the two “have a lot in common.”

Perhaps the pair will soon be sporting their own matching ink.