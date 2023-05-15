Rihanna Beats Out Eminem To Become The Artist With The Second-Most Certified Singles, According To The RIAA

Rihanna has dethroned Eminem as the artist with the second-most singles certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

One of Rihanna’s ever-so-vigilant Navy fan pages asserted that the Grammy Award-winning musician “surpassed Eminem and is now the second artist with the most certified singles in the United States.” According to the Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) website, this is, in fact, true.

With 166.5 million certified units credited to her name, the musician beats out Eminem by a small margin, namely a mere 500,000 units. High atop the chart is Drake, with 184 million certified units. Rounding out the top 5 artists are Kanye West at No. 4 with 142.5 million certified units and Taylor Swift at No. 5 with 137.5 units.

The remaining artists in the top 10 include Post Malone at No. 6 (134 million certified units), Justin Bieber at No. 7 (116 million certified units), Beyonce at No. 8 (114.5 million certified units), the Weeknd at No. 9 (111 million certified units), and Katy Perry at No. 10 (109.5 million certified units).

RIAA’s database lays out Rihanna’s highest awards singles as “We Found Love” feat. Calvin Harris is at diamond status. Her singles “Needed Me,” “Work,” and “Stay” are all nine times platinum. “Umbrella” is listed as eight times platinum. Meanwhile “This Is What You Came” with Calvin Harris, “Diamonds,” “Disturbia,” and “Only Girl (In The World)” are all listed at 7 times platinum.