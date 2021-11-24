Rihanna Is The Only 2000s Artist In The ‘Billboard’ Greatest Of All Time Hot 100 Artists Chart Top 10 [Photos]

Top 10 list can be controversial, there’s always people left off or people in weird placements. Needless to say when Billboard released their list of the Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Artists, people had issues.

via: Uproxx

Rihanna is the only artist whose first single — 2005’s “Pon De Replay” — was released in the 2000s. Billboard notes that Drake was really close to also making the top 10, as he ranks No. 11 (compared to No. 22 on the 2018 chart). Also making the top 100 list are Taylor Swift (No. 21), Maroon 5 (24), Bruno Mars (29), and Justin Bieber (38). Additionally, a handful of artists who made their Hot 100 debut in the 2010s are also appearing on the chart for the first time: The Weeknd (No. 43), Post Malone (77), Ariana Grande (78), and Ed Sheeran (87).

As for how this chart was put together, Billboard notes, “Billboard‘s Greatest Of All-Time Hot 100 Songs and Artists rankings are based on weekly performance on the Hot 100 (from its inception on Aug. 4, 1958, through Nov. 6, 2021). Songs are ranked based on an inverse point system, with weeks at No. 1 earning the greatest value and weeks at lower spots earning the least. Due to changes in chart methodology over the years, eras are weighted differently to account for chart turnover rates during various periods. Artists are ranked based on a formula blending performance, as outlined above, of all their Hot 100 chart entries.”

Check out some of the reaction from social media below.

Man… Billboard placed The Beatles at 1 and Michael Jackson at 8 on their list of Top 10 Greatest Of All Time Artists. pic.twitter.com/PxZsiJN28l — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) November 24, 2021

My response to @billboard for leaving #Prince off their top 10 Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Artists chart. First, how dare you? Second: pic.twitter.com/oMl4QbGYJf — Troy (T. E.) Wilderson | Writer & Artiste (@MizGolightly) November 24, 2021

Billboard released their top 10 Greatest Of All Time Artists. Two surprises; Janet Jackson being there and Beyoncé not being in the list. I don’t know how they came up with that but I’m guessing it has to do with their singles. — OBIAGU (@obiag_u) November 24, 2021

For folks upset about Billboard's "Top 10 Greatest Of All Time Artists" list- that was clickbait from another site. The real title was "Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Artists" It was their ranking on the Hot 100 chart, not talent. If it was talent, Leontyne Price would be No. 1. pic.twitter.com/vKKnLPUiyX — Clay 'Critical Thinking Theory' Cane (@claycane) November 24, 2021

How @billboard make a ‘Top 10 Greatest Of All Time’ and NOT include Beyoncé??????? pic.twitter.com/CCdKLHtP2l — Lex (@iamlexstylz) November 24, 2021

mfs complaining on how Mariah is listed as the 5th Greatest Of All Time Billboard Hot 100 without even checking her damn resumé. She has 19 fucking #1 hits, 28 fucking TOP 10 hits, 2 Songs of the Decade, and a Christmas Song that charts every single year!. — It's Time!??? (@meiamjml) November 24, 2021