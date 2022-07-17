Ricky Martin’s Brother Comes To His Defence, Backs Up Claim Of Nephew’s ‘Mental Health Challenges’ [Video]

Ricky Martin’s nephew, who has accused him of incest and abuse, has ‘mental health problems’, according to the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer’s brother.

via: ET Canada

Eric Martin, brother of Ricky Martin, is backing up claims made by the singer’s attorney that the nephew who’s accused him of engaging in an incestuous relationship is “struggling with deep mental health challenges.”

In a video he shared on social, reports TMZ, Eric Martin points out that just because an alleged victim is granted a restraining order doesn’t mean the accuser is telling the truth.

Speaking in Spanish, Martin insists he also believes that the nephew — whom he identifies by name — has experienced mental health struggles, and is presently estranged from the family.

On Friday, Martin’s attorney issued a statement denying all the nephew’s claims.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges,” said lawyer Marty Singer.

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Singer added. “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”