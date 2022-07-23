Ricky Martin Performs for The First Time After Incest Case is Dismissed [Video]

Ricky Martin made his first public appearance since winning a big court victory against his nephew.

via: Page Six

“Are you really having a good time,” Martin, 50, asked the crowd before performing with the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra, as per TMZ.

“All I want is for you to forget all your issues tonight and just focus on love and light and let’s just have a good time. Are you ready Los Angeles to have a good time?”

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer then proceeded to give the crowd a show without mention of the controversial court case.

Martin’s 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez — who is the son of Ricky’s half-sister Vanessa Martin — previously alleged that he and the “She Bangs” singer were in a seven-month relationship, and that the artist stalked him after they broke up, leading him to file a restraining order.

This week, however, Sanchez withdrew the claims against his famous uncle, resulting in the case being dismissed.

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter,” lawyers Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana said in a joint statement.

Martin later addressed the “devastating” case himself, sharing, “Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful and devastating for me, for my family for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.

“I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else,” Martin added.

The crowd cheered and supported Ricky Martin at his Hollywood Bowl show tonight. He looked happy, energetic, grateful and thanked his fans and family for being there tonight pic.twitter.com/z6rsEq2MoK — Liz Calvario (@lizcalvario) July 23, 2022