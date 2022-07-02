Ricky Martin Faces Domestic Violence Restraining Order in Puerto Rico

They say ‘when it rains, it pours’ — and there’s apparently a tropical storm over at Ricky Martin’s house.

via Complex:

Days after his ex-manager slapped him with a $3 million lawsuit, the 50-year-old Grammy winner was hit with a domestic violence restraining order. According to the Associated Press, the order was issued by a Puerto Rican judge on Friday, but authorities say they have yet to serve Martin.

“Up until now, police haven’t been able to find him,” police spokesman Axel Valencia told the AP.

The petitioner’s identity has not been confirmed; however, several outlets report that Martin dated the alleged victim for seven months and separated only a couple of months ago. These details suggest that the accuser is not Martin’s husband, Syrian-Swedish painter Jwan Yosef. The two tied the knot back in 2017 and have four children together.

Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero obtained a copy of the order, which alleges Martin did not accept the breakup and has spent the last two months harassing the petitioner.

“[Martin] calls him frequently. In addition, the petitioner has seen him hanging around his residence on at least three occasions,” the order reportedly states. “The petitioner fears for his safety … the petitioning party demonstrated that there is a substantial possibility of immediate risk of abuse.”

Under the order, Martin is prohibited from “approaching, harassing, intimidating, threatening or in any other way interfering with the petitioning party.” He’s also barred from communicating with the petitioner, as well as the petitioner’s employer, family or friends.

Martin’s representative denied the accusations, which will be addressed in a July 21 court hearing.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” the rep told TMZ. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Martin’s former talent manager, Rebecca Drucker, was suing the artist for unpaid commissions. The lawsuit states Drucker began working for Martin in spring 2020 and agreed to receive a 5 percent commission. Martin is accused of refusing to properly compensate Drucker for her work, and now owes her millions of dollars.

The plaintiff also claims she was subjected to a “toxic” work environment, despite “resurrecting” Martin’s career and saving him from a “devastating” scandal.

Per the lawsuit obtained by Insider:

… In or around September 2020, Martin received a letter from a highly respected litigation attorney in Los Angeles, California. Rebecca stood next to Martin as they read the legal letter for the first time. In that letter, the attorney threatened to publicly file a legal complaint against Martin if he did not pay money to resolve a claim against him alleged by his attorney’s client.

After reading the legal letter, Martin collapsed. He expressed his extreme fear to Rebecca that if this threat were carried out, the consequences to Martin would be catastrophic.

Drucker claims she connected Martin with a top defense attorney, and the allegation was never made public.

“Martin emerged unscathed and proceeded with his professional resurgence,” the suit continued. “Once again, Rebecca saved Martin’s career with the exceptional managerial and advisory services that she provided to him during this ordeal.”

Drucker also worked for Martin from 2014 to 2018.

