Rick Ross And Meek Mill Reunited On Stage Amid Rumors Of A Beef [Photos]

Meek Mill and Rick Ross are still in the business of making money together despite hearsay that suggested otherwise.

via: Uproxx

Last night (November 26), Meek Mill performed a special concert commemorating the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Dreams & Nightmares. During the special homecoming show, which took place at the Wells Fargo Center in his hometown of Philadelphia, Mill brought out his Maybach Music Group label founder during a performance of “Ima Boss” from the label’s 2011 compilation album, Self Made, Vol. 1.

Also during the night, Ross performed his 2006 breakthrough hit, “Hustlin’,” with Mill showing support on stage.

At the end of the night, Ross took to Instagram, sharing a picture of the two, captioned “Maybach Music.”

Rumors of a feud between Ross and Mill date back to May of 2021, when Mill reportedly denied Ross entry into his birthday party.

Though neither of the parties had confirmed rumors of a beef, fans were excited to see the two share the stage again.

“The world wants to see this,” commented one Instagram user on Ross’ post.

Following the show, Mill took to Twitter, further emphasizing that the anniversary concert made for a night of healing.

Before I go to sleep ima pray for that whole building it was a lot of move in there tonight regardless of what pain the city going thru!!!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 27, 2022

“Before I go to sleep ima pray for that whole building,” said Mill. “it was a lot of move in there tonight regardless of what pain the city going thru!!!!”