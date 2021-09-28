Rick Ross Agrees to Pay Child Support

Following a short-lived court case, rapper Rick Ross has agreed to fork up $11,000 in monthly child support payments to the mother of his three children, Briana Singleton.

via: Rap-Up

According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Rozay must pay the mother of his kids, Briana Singleton, $11,000 per month in child support.

He is also responsible for his children’s health insurance, as well as extracurricular expenses that exceed $7,560 per year. There are also additional miscellaneous expenses up to $3,000 a year per child.

Additionally, he has agreed to pay $25,000 to Brianna’s attorney. The documents say Ross’ monthly income is $585,000, while Singleton’s income is listed at $142 a month.

Last year, a DNA test confirmed that Ross was the father of Berkeley and Billion. At the time, Singleton was also pregnant with the former couple’s third child. She sued Ross for paternity and child support and requested temporary child support.

Their domestic dispute spilled onto social media, with Ross trolling his baby mama. “My surrogate always delivers!!! Big Thank you #Fatgirl,” he wrote after she agreed to take a DNA test.

Ross also has two children from a previous relationship.