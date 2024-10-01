Home > NEWS

Rich Homie Quan Died From Accidental Drug Overdose, Including Fentanyl

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Rapper Rich Homie Quan died of an accidental drug overdose.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner in Georgia, the late rapper died from the combined effects of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine and promethazine … and his death is being ruled an accident.

The Medical Examiner’s report, obtained by TMZ, also notes Rich Homie Quan showed no signs of trauma when his body was found dead and examined.

Rich Homie Quan’s toxicology results also reveal he had THC in his system … but cannabis is NOT what killed him, it was the other substances.

TMZ broke the story … Rich was found dead last month in his Atlanta home, just a month shy of his 35th birthday.

The platinum-selling rapper’s girlfriend found him unresponsive on the couch and called 911 … telling the dispatcher RHQ was not breathing, didn’t have a heartbeat and started foaming at the mouth when she tried to move him.

Rich Homie Quan’s since been laid to rest … and his estate released a posthumous song and music video, featuring footage from his funeral.

