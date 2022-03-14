RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow Thinks Fired Jennie Nguyen Deserves a Second Chance [Video]

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Lisa Barlow says Bravo should give her former co-star Jennie Nguyen a second chance at redemption after being fired for racist social media posts.

via Page Six:

“I think everyone in life deserves a second chance,” Barlow, 47, told TMZ in a video published Monday.

“That’s what we’re trying to do – just be a little bit better every single day, and hopefully we learn from our mistakes and don’t make them again, and I think that’s how we learn sometimes. We have to make mistakes to learn.”

Barlow, who had introduced Nguyen, 44, to the “RHOSLC” cast as her friend of many years, called the firing a “tough decision.”

“It was really hard for everybody involved, and I hope she’s doing amazing,” she added.

When asked whether the two have been in contact since the ousting in late January, Barlow revealed Nguyen texted her once but they have not talked since.

“You know, Jennie’s always been nice to me, so I hope everything’s good with Jennie, and she’s always been really busy,” Barlow said.

Nguyen was booted from the show shortly after her old Facebook posts surfaced, many of which mocked the Black Lives Matter movement.

Amid the backlash, Barlow unfollowed her former friend and said that Nguyen’s posts had “surprised” her.

“I do NOT condone, nor am I aligned with them,” Barlow wrote on Instagram of the posts, which she called “harmful and hurtful to a community I love.”

While Barlow may now be rooting for Nguyen’s comeback, the rest of the cast is not as eager to as jump on the bandwagon.

“Everyone is so relieved that Jennie was fired,” a source close to production previously told Page Six.

“Absolutely nobody wanted to film with her or be associated with her after the social media drama,” the source added. “The entire cast is excited to see her go.”

Jennie can have a second chance to become a better person without being on reality television. We don’t need her.