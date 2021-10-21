'RHONY' Cast Members Reported 'Had a Pact' to Leave a Party Once Eboni K. Williams Arrived

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ stars Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney are still bitter about being held accountable for their microaggressions on national television.

According to a source, once co-star Eboni K. Williams arrived to Dave Quinn’s “Not All Diamonds and Rosé” book party at Capitale on Tuesday — all the ladies left.

via Page Six:

“Luann, Leah and Ramona had a pact [that] as soon as Eboni showed up, they would leave,” our insider shared. “When Eboni entered from the right, they all were on the left and exited.

“They fled as soon as she walked in.”

We’re told the cast still blames Williams for the Bravo show’s ratings decline during Season 13.

“The infighting in ‘New York’ is still happening,” our source added. “They just hate her because they ain’t her.”

We’re told Williams, 38, spent the night unbothered by her castmates’ dramatic departures, with our eyewitness saying she had a ball at the party.

“Eboni was amazing,” our insider said. “She finally met Dorinda [Medley] in real life and danced the night away.”

A rep for Williams echoed to Page Six that she “had a blast” at the soiree.

Reps for Singer, de Lesseps and McSweeney had no comment.

Williams, the show’s first black cast member, has publicly stated that she is not to blame for the series’ ratings collapse, telling TMZ in July that her preachiness about race relations had nothing to do with fans’ distaste.

The lawyer said that if her co-stars hadn’t exhibited microaggressions during filming, she wouldn’t have even needed to initiate race-related conversations as often.

Williams has had heated on-air exchanges with de Lesseps, 56, and Singer, 64, who once said she didn’t understand how Williams could talk about “suffering” since she is so successful.

Racism can run — but it can’t hide!