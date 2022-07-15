Reports Of Drake Getting Arrested In Sweden Aren’t True, His Team Says [Photo]

Drake has not been arrested in Sweden.

via: Uproxx

At the moment, Drake is in Sweden, but if you believed what you read on the internet last night, he wasn’t having a great time there. HotNewHipHop notes an Instagram user sparked rumors that Drake had been arrested after being found with marijuana. After the “news” was revealed, “Free Drake” apparently became a trending topic on Twitter.

It would seem, though, that this is all unfounded, as Drake’s team has now denied the rapper was ever arrested.

Huffington Post editor Philip Lewis tweeted last night, “FYI: I talked to Swedish police and they told me Drake is not currently in their custody. (That was the only info they would give).” He added in a

From Drake’s team: “Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested.” — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 15, 2022

This echoes a report from The Hollywood Reporter, which notes, “Internet speculation suggested Drake had been arrested by local police at a Stockholm nightclub. His team categorically tells THR that the Grammy winner was in his hotel in the Swedish capital and had not been arrested.”

The publication also notes Drake landed at Sweden’s Arlanda airport around mid-day, taking his personal Boeing 767 (known as “Air Drake”). After arriving, he apparently visited the Ostermalm district of Stockholm and ate at Ciccio’s restaurant, according to local media reports.