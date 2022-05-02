Report: Tory Lanez Detained & Released At Las Vegas Airport For Traveling With 'Large' Amount Of Weed

Tory Lanez had another brush with the law during a trip to Las Vegas over the weekend.

via: AceShowbiz

TMZ stated that the “Stupid Again” rapper was stopped by TSA at an airport in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 1 after a “large” amount of marijuana was found in one of his bags. According to the report, the hip-hop star was detained at the airport but was eventually let go after the authorities confiscated the federally illegal drug.

It should be noted that while marijuana is legal in Nevada, it’s still not legal under federal jurisdiction. That means people can’t fly with it.

The “Jerry Sprunger” rhymer, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, has yet to comment on the report. He, however, appeared to have made the incident into a bussiness opportunity. Having missed the plane, he’s set to perform at Drai’s on Sunday night.

The report arrived weeks after he was remanded to police custody in court after violating the discovery protective order and personal contact order in the shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion. “Judge found him in violation of discovery protective order and personal contact order,” Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon tweeted at the time.

“Judge David Herriford heard nearly an hour of argument about Lanez’s tweets and said some ‘seem to be clear messages’ to Megan,” the reporter added in a separate post. “He added [a] new condition to Lanez’s release that he’s ‘not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media.’ Trial date set for 9/14.”

The rapper was eventually released after posting $350,000 bail. “Bail bondsman just left after posting the new $350,000 amount, an increase from $250,000. Lanez should be released soon. His father still waiting outside [the] courtroom. This all happens in [the] courthouse,” Nancy added.

During a recent interview with CBS Mornings‘ Gayle King, a tearful Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the shooting and claimed Tory offered to buy her silence for $1 million.

“He’s apologizing, like, ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all a million dollars if y’all don’t say nothing,’” she said. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Like, ‘Why are you offering me money right now?’ Help me. If you’re sorry, just help me.”

While Tory has yet to address that claim, he continues to maintain his innocence over the shooting. Both rappers are expected back in court on August 17, with the trial set to begin on September 14.