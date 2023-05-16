Report: The Sixers Fired Doc Rivers After Their Game 7 Loss To The Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers have fired head coach Doc Rivers.

via: Uproxx

The first major domino in the aftermath of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals has fallen. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers have made the decision to part ways with head coach Doc Rivers, marking the end of a three year stint in the City of Brotherly Love.

BREAKING: The 76ers dismissed coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Rivers led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in each of his three seasons on the job. pic.twitter.com/WM0t4LhrAz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 16, 2023

Wojnarowski laid out the list of potential replacements for Rivers, which includes a number of other big name head coaches who were fired this offseason.

The Sixers’ search for a new coach is expected to include Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 16, 2023

Rivers took over the Sixers after spending seven years with the Los Angeles Clippers. While the team experienced plenty of regular season success, as evidenced by their 154-82 record with him at the helm, Philadelphia was unable to get past the conference semis, which has been a long-standing issue for the franchise. This year, the Sixers found themselves in a golden position to break that streak, as they were up, 3-2, on the Celtics with Game 6 taking place in Philly.

But a late meltdown in that game beget a disaster in Game 7 in which the team was run off the court in Boston. After the game, Rivers was asked about his future, expressing that while he expected to be back in 2023-24, he understood the gravity of the situation.

“Yeah, I think I got two years left,” Rivers said. “No one’s safe in our business, and I get that.”